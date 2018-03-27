Kashmiri youth pushed to wall: JRL

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Monday said that the political situation in Kashmir is “worrisome” and that the youth are being pushed to the wall.

“Innocent people are detained on frivolous charges and are detained in different jails while as youth are being pushed to wall,” said the JRL, in a statement today.

They said that such “undemocratic and inhuman situation can’t be tolerated for long.”

According to the statement, an “extraordinary meeting among Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik” was held at the former’s Hyderpora residence, in which the discussions were held on the present political situation of Kashmir.

“During the meeting, the leaders strongly condemned the atrocities committed on people throughout the Kashmir, said the statement.”

The leaders “expressed concern over the ill-treatment meted out to political prisoners” lodged in jails, in and outside the Kashmir valley.

The leaders, according to the statement, said the detainees are subjected to worst form of harassment in the jails. “…entire nation stands with them and they deserve all applauds for their courage.”

Terming the present political situation in Kashmir as worrisome, the leaders said that the “complete silence” adopted by the World Community is lending a helping hand to the GOI and their “stooges to commit more human rights violations in Kashmir.”

“Military might or using iron fist policy can never solve the Kashmir problem rather cause more destruction of life and property. The meeting observed that to secure the future of billions of people of South Asia there is high need to take concrete steps to resolve the vexed Kashmir issue.”—GK