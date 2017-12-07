‘Kashmiri youth offering sacrifices to end age-old slavery’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Ali Gilani, the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Salvation Movement and Peoples Freedom League have paid rich tributes to Yawar Bashir and two other youth, martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation at Qazigund in Kulgam district.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while telephonically addressing mourners in Hablish area of Kulgam district from Srinagar said, “Our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their people. —KMS