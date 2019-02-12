Kashmiri youth martyred, two Indian troops die in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Ratnipora area of the district. Earlier, two Indian soldiers including a commando were killed and another was injured in an attack in the same area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth. Indian police and troops used brute force and fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

The occupation authorities have snapped mobile internet service in Pulwama and suspended train service in the occupied territory.—KMS

