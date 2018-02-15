Kashmiri youth joining militancy: Gen Anbu

Srinagar

A top Indian Army commander in Jammu and Kashmir has said that the youth joining militancy is a “concern, and the trend needed to be addressed.”

“Enemy is frustrated and is trying for softer targets, when they fail at borders they attack on camps. Yes, youth joining militancy is a concern, we need to address this trend,” said Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu.

Gen Anbu claimed that social media is acting as a catalyst in brewing militancy, reported Business Standard. “Social media is also responsible for increase in terror, it’s engaging the youth at a large scale and I think we need to focus on this issue soon,” he said, as per the report.

The army commander, without naming Asaduddin Owaisi, said that the army doesn’t communalise martyrs.

“Those making statements don’t know the Army well,” said Gen Anbu, while reacting to Owaisi’s statement on the “silence on killing of five Muslim soldiers in Jammu base attack.”

He also said that Hizb ul Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfits are working in unison.

“All three groups like HM, JeM or LeT are hands in glove whether it’s in valley or here. There is no differentiation; they keep jumping from one Tanzim to other. Anyone who picks up an arm and is against the state is a terrorist and we’ll deal with him,” he said, according to the report.—GK