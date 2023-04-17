Kashmiri youth forced to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans in Delhi

A Hindutva group thrashed and forced a Kashmiri youth to chant Hindutva slogans like “Vande Mata-ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in India’s capital city New Delhi.

In a video that is viral on social media, says he does not understand the meaning of these slogans due to language barriers, and he refused to chant them.

The Hindutva group thrashed him and labeled him a Pakistani and a stone pelter, a term used to describe individuals who throw stones at Indian occupation forces during protests in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Wing Coordinator for Central Kashmir, Zu-haib Yousuf Mir has expressed serious concern over the bullying of the Kashmiri youth by Hindu su-premacists in Delhi.

“Bullying a Kashmiri to chant certain slogans is nothing but an act of shamelessness,” Zuhaib said and demanded immediate action against the terrorists involved in the act.—KMS