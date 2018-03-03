Kashmiri youth dies in Kuwait road crash

Srinagar

Family of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a road accident in Kuwait a few days ago, have appealed Government of India to help bring the body of deceased back to home for last rites.

Abdul Rashid Lone, 21, a resident of Dardpora village in Kupwara district was working in an oil company in Kuwait for past eight months. He died in a road accident last week, according to his family.

His body is lying at Saba hospital in Kuwait, they said.

“We came to know about this shocking news through a message on social media today. His body is still lying at a hospital there,” Abdul Rashid, a relative said

“We appeal state as well as Indian government to help to bring the Lone’s body back to home. His family is poor and cannot afford a huge travel expenditure needed to bring him back to home for last rites,” he added.—GK