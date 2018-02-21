Kashmiri youth develops inkless marker board

Views from Srinagar

Syed Jesarat

A space science enthusiast from childhood, Shahrukh Mushtaq of Nowgam, Srinagar has innovated a unique classroom board, which does not need ink for writing.

‘The ‘Inkless Marker Board’, as he has named it, is completely different from white marker board and works on inbuilt ferromagnetic fluid, which makes it more durable than conventional markers.

“After I conceived the idea, I could not find the material, which I required for it, available here. So, I consulted different online portals and books to learn how to make the ferromagnetic fluid myself here” [only Shahrukh Mushtaq, 23, young innovator]. “Instead of ink, the marker works on a magnetic strip, similarly a duster is attached to the board designed with mechanical links so that it can rub the board with just pressing a button. Board contains fluid which easily gets activated after getting the rubbing sensations,” says 23-year-old Shahrukh.

A final year student of Mechanical Engineering at SSM College Srinagar, Shahrukh says the idea of making the board came to him in the second year of his undergraduate course. It was the regular chore of filling the markers and getting hands dirty with ink, which made him think if there can be an inkless marker board. He started to research his idea and finally designed the board.

“When we are able to identify a problem, it provides a chance to provide a solution to that problem and becomes an opportunity to innovate,” says Shahrukh. “Why not to create something which benefits humankind. The ink markers contain volatile substances which are hazardous for life in the long run.”

Now, he wants to make special design specification in this product so that it can work in zero gravity also. But says that will take him some more time.

Since his young age, Shahrukh was into innovation. He was in Class 12 when he built a ‘solutions for water logging’, which was recognised by the District Science Centre, Srinagar.

Shahrukh has written a research paper about his design, which has been accepted for the publications at International Journal of Scientific and Technical Advancement (IJSTA) for its March issue. Now his next step is to register a patent for his design.

Shahrukh has been the part of the ‘Idea Challenge 2017’ conducted by NIT, Srinagar to acknowledge young innovators and entrepreneurs in Kashmir. He won the second prize at the event, in which 49 others participated from across the valley.

He also won a fellowship for his project at Design and Innovation Centre of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) but couldn’t complete it due to 2016 uncertainty in Kashmir.

The project has been reviewed by a number of experts and has won him lot of praise. Shahrukh has to face a number of challenges, from design to production level, as there are not many facilities and guidance available for the young innovators in Kashmir.

In December 2016, Shahrukh shared his idea with the Google’s Startup Grid. The Google empowered global community for entrepreneurs interviewed in via Skype and invited him to attend an international conference about tech startups but he could not attend it due to some personal reason.

Inspired by American entrepreneur and inventor Elon Musk, Shahrukh believes that there should be more production than the consumption in Kashmir.

“We should produce more products than we consuming. Why should we remain always consumer at the mercy of others production? We must change that,” he says.

Shahrukh rues lack of an innovation cell or platform in the state, which he believes hampers the scientific and technological innovation. He says though some institutes have started some innovation cell but feels that those are not enough and the government needs to provide a bigger platform for the people interested to innovate and invent.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir

