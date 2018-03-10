Kashmiri women facing worst situation: KIIR

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Referring to the plight of women folk in the India occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Kashmiri NGO – the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) said on Friday that the ill-fated Kashmiri women in IOK are facing the worst phase of their lives at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the bleeding Vale of Kashmir.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Executive Director of the KIIR, who is heading a Kashmiri delegation to attend the ongoing 37th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, said while talking to an Arabic TV Channel on Friday on the eve of the Universal Women Day observed the world over on Thursday, says a message released to the media here on Friday.

He underlined that the valiant Kashmir woman in occupied valley was passing through the bleak period of her life with traditional boldness and courage as the Indian occupation forces have turned the Valley into a hell for the people of the state, who have launched indigenous struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches since past seven decades in general and for last 27 years in particular.

The KIIR ED said that massive use of lethal weapons, killing, loot and arson, molestation and sexual assault on women bhave become order of the day by the Indian occupational forces in occupied Kashmir.

Amjad Yousaf pointed out that the philosophy of half-widow in the world emerged from occupied Jammu & Kashmir where thousands of husbands disappeared after they were abducted by the Indian occupational forces including the secret agencies and women are waiting for their missing husbands since past many years.