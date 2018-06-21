Kashmiri teen girl missing

Srinagar

Police here on Wednesday sought help to trace out a teenage girl missing from Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar since June 17.

A police spokesperson said 15-year-old Baseerat Altaf is missing from Sathboni Lal Bazar since June 17.

“In this regard, a case FIR No 39/2018 under section 363 RPC stands registered in Police Station Lalbazar and search to trace out the missing minor girl has been started,” he said.

Anybody having any information regarding the missing girl may kindly inform Police Station Lalbazar on 9596770591, 9596770871, PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551 or Police Control Room Kashmir on “100”, he added.—GK