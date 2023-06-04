Kashmiri student found dead in college hostel in Kolkatta

A student from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Kolkatta, the capital of the Indian state of West Bengal.

The student, Muhammad Umar Ganai, a resident of Yarikhah Khansahab area of Badgam district was found dead at a college hostel. He was studying engineering at the Budge Budge Institute of Tech-nology, popularly known as BBIT College. The cause of death is not known yet.

Family members of the student told the media that they received a call from the college authorities that their ward was found dead at the college hostel.

“We have left for Kolkatta to ascertain the cause of death of our beloved,” one of the family members said.—KMS