Srinagar

A Kashmiri student died in a road accident in Chandigarh on Tuesday, reports said on Wednesday.

The deceased students has been identified as Zuhaib Manzoor. Rising Kashmir reports that Zuhaib died on spot after his bike collided with a tractor on Tuesday afternoon.

Zubaib, a resident of Qamarwari, was studying at CGC College in Mohali, Chandigarh.—RK