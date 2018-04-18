Kashmiri refugees to be fully facilitated: Masood Khan

Muzaffarabad,

A delegation representing the Kashmir Refugee Action Committee led by its Chairman Gohar Ahmad Kashmiri called on Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir here at the Presidency in Muzaffarabad to brief the President on various matters regarding refugees residing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The members of the delegation during the meeting thanked the President for effectively advocating the Kashmir issue helping raise the profile of this conflict at the international forums.

Praising the struggles and sacrifices of the refugees, the President said that Kashmiri refugees have always played their role in the freedom movement of Kashmir and addressing their issues and problems has always been the priority of the Government of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

President Masood Khan said that we will never be intimidated by India’s machinations and manoeuvres in suppressing the freedom movement. “The dark night of Indian oppression in Indian Occupied Kashmir will soon come to an end and the people of IOK will continue their struggle for ascertaining their right to self-determination”, he said.

The delegation on the occasion informed the President of their issues which included: firstly, assurance that the Government of AJK to fully implement the 6% recruitment quota notified for refugees; secondly, resolving issues of fee reimbursement of refugee students under the Prime Minister of Pakistan Fee Reimbursement Program; thirdly, monetary assistance to students studying in medical colleges of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan; fourthly, complete implementation of the Charter of Demand presented by the Refugee Action Committee; and lastly, providing homes for the refugees at satellite town.—PR