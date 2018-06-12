Kashmiri prisoners scripting new history of resistance: JKDFP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has expressed concern over the plight of political prisoners including its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

The JKDFP Secretary General, Maulana Mohammad Abdullah Tari in a statement in Srinagar reiterated that Kashmir dispute needed to be resolved keeping in view its historical perspective to end all mayhem and bloodshed in Kashmir.

He expressed dismay over the current human rights situation in the disputed territory and said negative tendencies lead to the ruining of human values.

He urged the need to understand the value of human lives, dignity and honour. He said negative tendencies have made the Indian leadership to prolong their illegal occupation of Kashmir and it is leading to a situation where youth find no way out than to take the path of gun.

The DFP Secretary General said Kashmiri people are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr in a situation where human rights violations at the hands of the men in uniform are at its highest. “We have lost hundreds of our youngsters in recent past and the occupational forces have damaged properties worth cores. Hundreds of people including JKDFP chief Shabir Shah are languishing in different jails only for advocating right to self determination”, he deplored.

Maulana Tari appealed people of Kashmir to hold special prayers for those languishing in jails including Shabbir Shah and do whatever they can for kith and kin of the martyrs prior to Eid so that they can also celebrate Eid though without their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman Zafar Akbar Butt under mass contact programme addressed different condolences meetings at Civil Lines in Srinagar.—KMS