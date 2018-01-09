Kashmiri PhD scholar joins armed struggle

Srinagar

A PhD student who had gone missing few days back has reportedly joined armed struggle against illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir as his picture posing with an AK rifle has gone viral on social media.

The student Mannan Wani, 26, son of Bashir Ahmad Wani was scheduled to return home from Indian state, Uttar Pradesh, three days ago. “He was pursuing his PhD in Geology at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). However, he didn’t report back home,” media reports said. He completed his MPhil from AMU.

“Two days later, a picture of him wielding the rifle was uploaded on Facebook announcing that he had joined Hizbul Mujahideen on January 5,” the reports added.—KMS