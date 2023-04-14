Kashmiri Pandit body condemns ban on Jumat-ul-Wida at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

The Kashmir Peace Forum International (KPFI), UK, an organization of Kashmiri Pandits, has con-demned the banning of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday morning, Jamia Masjid’s Auqaf committee said the district administration of Srina-gar has sealed the gates of the mosque on the occa-sion of Jumat-ul-Wida.

The Forum Chairman, Satish Mahaldar, in a statement condemned the restriction of Friday con-gregational prayers at the historical mosque and said the prohibition of prayers is highly unjustified.

It is unfortunate to ban Jumat-ul-Wida congre-gational prayers in the territory. “There cannot be a prohibition for any religious prayers by the district administration or police authorities,” the chairman maintained.—KMS