Kashmiri Muslims asked to remember poor on Eid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Voice of Victims has appealed to the people of Kashmir to remember the poor and destitute while giving away charity during the holy month of Ramadan and on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Executive Director, Voice of Victims, Abdul Qadeer Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, there are thousands of poor, destitute, orphans, widows, families with disappeared kin and kith. “Such people don’t have any mode of income and nobody is there to help them except Allah,” he said.

“Thousands of people have been subjected to enforced disappearance; thousands rendered orphans and women widows. Thousands of our youths have lost their eye sights and the property worth billions was destroyed in the past two decades,” he added.

He said that hundreds of people were languishing in jails in and outside Kashmir. “We must remember them and their families on Eid.”

As Muslims and responsible citizens, he added, it is our moral responsibility to reach out to those in need before Eid so that they too can celebrate Eid.

Meanwhile, Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Abdul Ahad Parra addressing a party meeting in Srinagar said that Muslims should truly act upon the teachings of the Holy Quran to get out of the present quagmire. Others who attended the meeting included Sajjad Ayobi, Mohammad Farooq Gotapori and Mohammad Rafiq Raina.—KMS