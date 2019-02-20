Kashmiri leaders warn Delhi against aggressive policies

Srinagar

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday warned New Delhi against pursuing aggressive policies that promote “the worst kind of violence”, saying they cause youths to turn to armed resistance.

After Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said he was giving Indian soldiers a “free hand” in the wake of the Pulwama attack, Kashmiris have reported increased harassment in various parts of India and occupied Kashmir. The harassment is particularly targeted towards Muslim Kashmiris.

Times of India on Wednesday reported that a few hotel owners in Agra have put up pamphlets asking Kashmiri tourists to remain away. JRL leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued after a meeting in Srinagar Wednesday said that the “aggressive policies of India and a ban on political dissent are pushing Kashmiris to the wall and promoting the worst kind of violence”, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The JRL leadership said the oppression of Kashmiris was the main reason behind the region’s youth choosing a path of armed resistance against brutal Indian occupation forces.—KMS

