Kashmiri leaders slam global ‘criminal silence’ over Indian oppression in IHK

Observer Report

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik on Tuesday slammed the international community’s criminal silence over the continued oppression of Kashmiris under Indian occupation forces on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

On the occasion, Malik in a video message thanked the Pakistani nation for standing in solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Feb 5.

“On this day, I would like to ask the international community, was it you who said that there could only be a military solution in Afghanistan?” he asked. “Today the same international community is talking to the Taliban for peace in Afghanistan, because it has understood that no nation can be defeated using military might, and that the solution to all problems lies in talks.”

The JKLF chairman observed that the international community “has adopted a stance of criminal silence on Kashmir”, even as infants, elders, and youths lose their lives and property to the cause each day.

“The citizens of Kashmir are people too,” Malik asserted, adding that is why the international community – which seeks global peace and is making efforts for peace in Afghanistan – should make similar efforts for resolving the Kashmir issue “so that there is true peace in South Asia”.

Chairman of a faction of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a message shared on Twitter, thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their “vigorous and unwavering support” for the people of IOK.

Farooq in his video message said that Kashmir Solidarity Day was being marked wherever Pakistanis and Kashmiris are in the world. He said voices were being raised to resolve the dispute as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people. However, on the other hand in IOK, Indian occupation forces are inflicting tyranny, torture and bloodshed on the people of the region, and human rights abuses are at their peak.

“The youth are being forced to to take up arms without any concern for their futures – they are being pushed towards extremism. And as a result, every day these oppressed people take out funeral processions for their loved ones,” he said.

Share on: WhatsApp