Kashmiri leaders apprise UN HRC of Kashmiris displacement woes

Geneva

The International Human Rights Association of American minorities (IHRAAM) with ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council of the UN) consultative status in collaboration with Yemni Coalition for Monitoring Human Rights Violations (YCMHRV) organised an event on the sidelines of the ongoing 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The event was chaired by Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, chair of International Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) and permanent representative of IHRAAM. He introduced the subject of discussion “Internal displacement and mines”.

He observed that millions of people are forced to flee their homes or places of habitual residence each year – including in the context of conflicts, violence and disasters – and remain displaced.

He also referred to internal and external displacement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are struggling for securing their birthright to self-determination. He also talked about the menace of mine fields especially in the border areas where people get crippled or lose their precious lives if they come in contact accidently.

Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Chairman of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights (SACPHR) and Chief Patron of Kashmir Concern, in his presentation remarked that South Asia was one of the most conflict regions of the world and internal displacement is a fact of life here. Demands for right to self-determination, discrimination against minorities and state repressions have contributed to massive internal displacement in South Asia, he said.

Professor Shawl referred to the UN-mandated Kashmir dispute. He remarked that this conflict has created traumatic separations and displacement both internal and external. He emphasized that a perilous situation is developing due to Indian unprovoked firing on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

Others who addressed the seminar included Esam Al-Shaeri, Director of SAH organisation for Human Rights, Najeeb Al-Saa’di Director of executive unit of IDPs, Hamadan Al-Alie, Executive Director Yemni media observatory, and Yousaf Aburas, a veteran human rights activist. The proceedings were conducted by Dr Wasam Basindowa.—KMS