Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Indian detention

SRINAGAR – Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman and senior leader of APHC Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in occupied Kashmir, it emerged on Wednesday.

Booked under draconian Public Safety Act, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was on July 12, 2020 shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu. His condition deteriorated in jail, but was not given timely access to doctor and was only shifted, yesterday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died, KMS news reported.

The deceased leader, 77, was suffering from various diseases but he was denied treatment by Indian forces during the incarceration. Furthermore, his family was not even informed about his deteriorated health condition.

He all along his life worked as a lieutenant of Syed Ali Gilani, and was a member of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a key freedom fighter and had allowed his son Junaid Sehrai to join the ranks of armed struggle. Junaid was martyred by Indian occupant forces on May 19, 2020 in Srinagar.

This is not the first time that Kashmiri leader are meted out such cruel treatment by the forces in order to bar them from their freedom struggle.

The Indian police have started arrested leaders of Tehreek Hurriyat to avoid protests in the occupied valley.