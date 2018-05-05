Kashmiri killings heighten our resolve to never give in: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said each killing in Kashmir strengthens their “resolve” of never giving up.

“At Jamia today.Each Killing of our children like 14 year old Umar Kumar of Wangam #Shopian deepens our grief and pain we mourn! it also strengthens our resolve never to give up in the face of such inhumanity and ruthlessness of the indian state,” Mirwaiz said on Twitter.

Kumar was killed after government forces fired live ammunition, pellets and tear gas at protesters near the site of a gunfight with militants in Turkewangam village of Shopian.—GK