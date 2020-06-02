Kashmiri jurist justice Sharif Bukhari passed away

Lahore

Prominent Kashmiri jurist and a former judge of Lahore High Court, Syed Sharif Hussain Bukhari passed away in Lahore.

Born in 1936 in Kreeri village of Baramullah district in occupied Kashmir, Justice (retired) Sharif Bukhari received early education at Kreeri and Sopore. He pursued his LL.B. Degree at University of Punjab, Lahore, Pakistan and started Law Practice at Lahore, in 1961. He was enrolled as Advocate of the erstwhile West Pakistan High Court in 1963 and as Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1968.

Later, he was enrolled as senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1999. He was enrolled as Advocate of the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir in 1975. He retired as Judge of the Lahore High Court, Pakistan in 1998 and served as Member of AJK Legislative Assembly from 1975-1977.

APHC-AJK chapter has expressed grief over the sad demise of Kashmiri jurist and former judge of Lahore High Court, Syed Sharif Hussain Bukhari in Lahore.

The APHC-AJK chapter at an online meeting in Islamabad, today, hailed the role of the former Kashmiri judge in the Kashmir’s freedom movement. The meeting was chaired by APHC-AJK General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb.

The meeting also expressed condolences with the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (UK), Raja Nijabat Hussain over the death of his mother.—KMS