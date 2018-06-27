Kashmiri journos’ rally against Shujaat’s killing, Lal Singh’s threat

Srinagar

Kashmiri journalists and owners of several newspapers and media houses Tuesday staged a silent protest rally to denounce the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir, and BJP leader Lal Singh’s threat.

The journalists assembled at Press Enclave here and marched towards Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) Lal Chowk and held a silent-sit-in for half an hour. They were holding placards which read: “journalism is not a crime; We will protest Shujaat’s killing even if we are alone in this,’ and Assassins of free thinking will never succeed.’ Bukhari was assassinated on June 14 by unidentified gunmen outside his office in Srinagar.—GK