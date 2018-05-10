Kashmiri journo’s mother passes away

baramulla

The mother of Altaf Baba, Greater Kashmir bureau head north Kashmir, passed away Monday evening. She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in old town Baramulla morning.

Greater Kashmir management and staff have expressed their sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

Kashmiri Journalist Forum in Islamabad has expressed deep condolences over the demise of Journo Altaf Baba’s mother and prayed eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the mourners.—GK