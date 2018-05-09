Kashmiri intellectuals for political approach to Kashmir issue

Srinagar

Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) has expressed grave concern over the worsening law and order situation in the State and has once again demanded an immediate end to continuing bloodshed and civilian killings in the Valley.

A spokesman of the association has, in a statement, called for urgent political and diplomatic initiatives to diffuse the situation and to seek political resolution of Kashmir conundrum before the situation spirals completely out of control.

It reminded India to stop viewing Kashmir through the prism of law and order problem only and tackling it with a heavy military might. It has termed the increasing trend of youth joining fighting ranks as worrisome that needs to be handled politically rather than militarily. Spotlighting the extremes, KUTA observed that the situation is even more alarming when highly educated and employed youth.—Agencies.