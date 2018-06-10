Kashmiri Hurriyat activists released from Tihar jail after 8 years

Islamabad

Hurriyat activists, Muhammad Siddique Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Lallu and Farooq Ahmed Dagga were released from New Delhi’s Tihar jail after eight years of illegal detention.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Siddique Ganai and Ghulam Jeelani Lallu hail from Sopore and Farooq Ahmed Dagga belongs to Kupwara.

The Hurriyat activists after their release visited the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar.

They along with Hurriyat leaders including Bashir Ahmed Tota and Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi offered fateha there and reiterated to fight for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.—APP