Kashmiri diaspora launches global drive to defend Article 35-A

London

An international campaign to safeguard the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution has been launched by the Kashmiri diaspora in Britain.

The campaign was launched with a press conference jointly addressed by diaspora leaders, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo and Zubair Awan in London.

“Any attempt to repeal Article 35-A by the Indian government will breach the spirit of the UN resolutions on the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, besides being unconstitutional,” the leaders said. They emphasized that Jammu Kashmir was yet to see an acceptable and just resolution of the longstanding issue since 1947 saying that the United Nations through its resolutions had recognized Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

This campaign is launched by Kashmiri diaspora and a series of activities have been planned in the UK, Europe, United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.—KMS

