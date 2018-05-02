Kashmiri delegation highlights human rights abuses in IOK

Brussels

A delegation of Indian occupied Kashmir diaspora leadership including Barrister A. Majid Tramboo, Prof. Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Zubair Awan and Mrs Shamim Shawl in their two-day visit to the European Union Capital, Brussels, called upon a number of MEPs, policy makers, political groups and delegation officers at the European Parliament.

The delegation was received with full enthusiasm. There was a fair exchange of views on the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (including the rampant use of pellet guns on Kashmiris and the Asifa Bano case) and the stalemate of dialogue between India and Pakistan.

All the concerned are ready to work with Barrister Tramboo to bring the Kashmir issue and the Kashmiris plight to the limelight over the globe. The delegation was the guest of honour at the International Soiree hosted by Frank Schwalba-Hoth (former MEP) which was attended by members of civil society including scholars, jurists, journalists, staffers (from various EU institutions) and NGOs. Barrister Tramboo in his presentation briefed the Soiree about the background of the Kashmir conflict and the Indian intransigency to address the issue. Prof. Shawl talked about the current gross human rights violations perpetrated by Indian military and para-military forces on Kashmiris.

Zubair Awan highlighted the legality of the Kashmir issue and way forward to resolve the issue including the resumption of talks between Pakistan and Indian together with genuine leadership of Kashmir.

Mrs Shamim Shawl threw light on the violence against Kashmir women and the Asifa Bano case including the Konanposhpora rape of girls and women.—KW