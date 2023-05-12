Kashmiri civil society, social media users deplore White House’s statement on Modi’s US visit

Social media users and civil society members have strongly reacted to the announcement by the US government about the state visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the butcher of Gujurat and usurper of Kashmiris’ political rights, to Washington DC next month, saying that this is the same Modi who was, in 2005, refused a diplomatic visa under the US Immigration and Nationality Act for severe violations of religious freedom in India.

The White House statement was rejected by the Kashmiri civil society activists and social media users saying that the United States should not compromise on its commitment to democratic credentials and human rights values in the world. Meanwhile, the Kashmiri diaspora and their friends in the United States are planning to stage strong anti-Modi protests during his visit to Wash-ington against his involvement in the worst human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Modi’s visit has been in the works for months, with Indian officials working out the logis-tics for Modi’s first state visit during the Biden ad-ministration.

“President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Re-public of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023,” the announcement by the White House said, adding that the visit will “affirm the deep and close partnership” between the two countries and their people to people ties.—KMS