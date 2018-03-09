Kashmir woman in IOK faces grim era of life as Valley turns into hell: KIIR

MIRPUR (AJK) :Referring to the plight of Women folk in Indian occupied Kashmir, Kashmiri NGO – the Kashmir Institute ofInternational Relations (KIIR) said on Friday said that the ill-fated Kashmiri womenin IOK were facing worst era of their life as Indian occupational forces had turnedthe Valley into hell. Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Executive Director of the KIIR made these remarks while talkingto an Arabic TV Channel on the eve of the universal women day observed the world over on Thursday,says a message received here on Friday. He underlined that the valiant Kashmiri women in occupied valley were passing the bleak

Orignally published by APP