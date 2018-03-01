Kashmir: Who’s poisoning our food?

Views from Srinagar

Akmal Hanan

REPORTS about adulterated foods being supplied and sold in Kashmir valley are yet again making rounds. It may be that all these years, people in Kashmir have mostly consumed adulterated food products without getting a whiff of it. Lat time people heard the noise about the matter was in Dec 2013, when a division bench of State High Court took notice of certain local business houses supplying adulterated food products to people. Since then, the issue of adulterated food products seems to have been forgotten or has been kept under wraps by food authority deliberately. In the face of Kashmir witnessing increasing cancer cases and outbreak of other diseases, the issue of adulterated food products has again come under scanner.

There have been media reports quoting Health authority in the State that Kashmir Valley in recent years witnessed alarming surge in cancer cases. Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), SKIMS data reveals that during the last few decades the incidents of cancer case rose at an alarming rate. Jammu and Kashmir government in January this year disclosed that 3521 cases of cancer were registered in Kashmir valley in 2017. Health Minister Bali Bhagat said in Legislative Assembly that in 2016, a total of 4 976 cancer cases were registered in Kashmir valley.

There has been a surge in incidents of other diseases in Kashmir. As per the recent reports compiled by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, at least 161 cases of hepatitis and 207 cases of chickenpox were reported in Kashmir valley from Jan 2017 to Dec 2017. The reports reveal that there have been resurgences of many diseases in Kashmir in recent years that have been eliminated from most part of the subcontinent.

So far the government has been claiming as focusing on the treatment part of the diseases. What is important though to control the spread of diseases and surge in incidents of cancer cases is to provide healthy and unadulterated food to people. Same is true to keep in check waterborne diseases. In absence of these two, no matter how much the government would spend on the treatment part of the diseases, it will fail to bring the incidents of cancer and other diseases down.

In 2013, following a report by Central Food Laboratory Kolkata which stated that food products supplied by two local and one Delhi-based company were substandard and unsafe, the High Court had directed the business houses to deposit 10 crore each with SKIMS, ‘for supplying adulterated food items in the state’. There have been no reports since then about the veracity of these laboratory reports or about any action taken in this regard. If nothing the High Court directive should have alerted the government and especially the concerned department to be more vigilant and check the food products for adulteration, misbranding and quality in Kashmir.

Doctors in Kashmir valley have been warning people against the use of adulterated food products which they cite as the basic reason for rise in cancer incidents in Kashmir. Doctors have also been advising people to avoid consumption of dried vegetables and certain other foods to lower the chances of getting cancer.

Food adulteration issue is not new in Kashmir, but what is alarming is that such a serious matter is being buried instead of being raked up. The concern also gains serious proportion as almost all food products consumed in Kashmir valley are brought from outside. What is produced locally has also no guarantee of being unadulterated and unsafe for consumption. Previously, we witnessed reports about detergents beings mixed in the milk. There have also been credible reports about poultry being injected with high doses of anti-biotic and other drugs for their quick growth. It does not take a genius to figure out that the poultry we consume in Kashmir is not safe. These birds can hardly move and usually are devoid of any feathers. And if one checks them closely, one may also find marks on their bodies where drugs have been injected.

More serious is the case with food products that are brought from outside. It is unfortunate that from rice which is the staple food in Kashmir to flour and livestock meant for eating, all is imported from outside and that too without any quality check from government. Most of the rice available in open market comes from China, the country which has been in news for food adulteration since long. The more we let food products from outside enter valley unchecked, the more we should expect rise in health issues. Gone are days of organic farming and healthy eating. There are now reports emerging that synthetic products resembling eggs and other items are being pushed in the Kashmir valley.

Food adulteration is a serious issue and in order to check the spread of diseases, especially rising incidents of cancer in Kashmir, the authority must come down heavily on people who indulge in food adulteration. It must formulate a serious and strict mechanism to check the quality of food products coming from outside. This though seems easier said than done. Government has even failed to enforce a ban on polythene bags used to carry the food items. But if government does not wakeup now, the alarming rise in incidents of various diseases in Kashmir will continue.

As they say, you are what you eat. One cannot expect to be only flesh and bone when one may be consuming plastic, fertilizers, fungicides, anti-biotics and steroids in place of food.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir.