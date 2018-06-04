Kashmir: Walk the talk

Views from Srinagar

Akmal Hanan

AMID bloodshed and mayhem in Kashmir and its frontier districts close to LoC and IB, a slew of positive developments have also came to fore in the last few weeks. There is voice gaining its pitch in India on the reconciliation between the two neighbors, India and Pakistan. Starting with the Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh, many politicians in India have expressed their willingness to talk to Pakistan and Hurriyat on Kashmir dispute. Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat also favored talks in a recent comment, and all this because of the political nature of the conflict.

Rajnath Singh in his TV interview said India was ready for dialogue with all the stakeholders in Kashmir. He said India was ready to talk to Pakistan as well as Hurriyat Conference if they were also ready for engagement.

Naming Hurriyat, he said “If they come forward for talks, we don’t mind talking to them.” The willingness to talk has for the first time in recent years come from the Home Minister of India himself. Earlier, Government of India appointed Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma to hold talks with Hurriyat and the people in Kashmir. The move so far has proved a damp squib, since Hurriyat leaders didn’t attach much importance to Sharma’s visits to Kashmir. New talks offer has come after Government of India announced halt to anti-militancy operations in Kashmir. There have also been indications that the government may be mulling extension to anti-militancy operations in Valley.

Even though the government has put riders on talks offer to Pakistan, but it seems some realization may have already dawned upon the political leadership in India that conflict resolution in Kashmir is not possible by military means. Despite the operation All Out and aggressive posturing against Hurriyat leaders, the ground situation in Kashmir remains unchanged, and has even at times deteriorated.

Until now all initiatives on talks, may it be with Pakistan, or militant groups or the Hurriyat leadership in Kashmir have failed due to one reason or another. The JRL’s wait to respond to the Rajnath’s statement is understandable considering the past experiences. Most of the time talks have not been possible due to conditions placed on the dialogue process by either side. Earlier, the government of India would offer talks under the ambit of Indian constitution, and now Hurriyat has been insisting that New Delhi must accept Kashmir as a dispute. No matter what the contesting parties say, the ground realities remain the same. Getting entangled with nitty-gritty and placing precondition on talks may actually prevent the talks from happening. The bitter reality is that by placing the conditions on talks, any possibility of talks leading anywhere is significantly reduced.

The serious talks, whenever they happen, have to be based on ground and historical realities. For initiation of any dialogue, certain things have to be taken on face value rather than making them a bone of contention. If Kashmir wasn’t a dispute there would have been no need to talk to Hurriyat or Pakistan. The issue is not about law and order and therefore cannot be resolved through military means. The idea of winning the hearts and minds of people may also not work here, as conflict’s genesis is such that unless people’s political aspirations are heeded to, no amount of money and developmental activities would bring the dispute any closer to its resolution. These measures may bring some temporary relief but the real issue will keep emerging from time to time.

There are no readymade answers to the conflict, considering the stated positions of parties. Unless all stakeholders, mainly India, Pakistan, and Hurriyat realize that there is no other way to resolve the conflict than talks, the uncertainly, chaos and unfortunate bloodshed will continue. The main sufferer in the equation is the Kashmiri and all those living along LoC and IB on both sides. If peace prevails in the region, it has dividends for all the warring parties. But until an amicable resolution is reached on Kashmir, this peace would be elusive and farfetched idea.

Above all, the hostilities are bound to ease whenever dialogue process picks up momentum. We may still be living in what former US president called most dangerous place in the world. The Kashmir conflict seems to be heading more towards clash of egos and two nuclear powers making it a ground to contain each other. In this scenario, the elephant in room, which is the suffering of the Kashmiris due to protracted conflict, is forgotten. This may be an opportune time to carry forward the idea of dialogue without any preconditions, and make it happen. Because it is always better to do it now than say after ten years when more bloodshed would create more obstacles.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir