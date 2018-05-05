Kashmir Valley turned into a slaughterhouse: JRL

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement here while lamenting at state authorities for unleashing a reign of terror and un-proportionate and unjustified use of lethal weapons against innocent civilians, said that state authorities have turned the whole valley into a slaughterhouse.

Meanwhile, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Friday announced that they will hold a press conference at Ahadoos Hotel on May 05, Saturday.

Terming the killing of teenager student Umar Kumar as most unfortunate and deplorable, the leadership said that we are deeply grieved over the killings of un-blossomed flowers.

Reiterating their pledged, the JRL said that we are facing unbridled and arrogant power, saying “we will never forget sacrifices rendered by martyrs. we are duty bound to carry their mission till its logical conclusion. We will never surrender and will pursue the mission of martyrs, despite terror unleashed by brutal authorities. Resistance leadership won’t allow any body to deceive nation and bargain against the sacrifices of martyrs, they added.

This was stated by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued to the press today. A joint consultation meeting between the three leaders was held at Hyderpora at Geelani’s residence, in which leaders deliberated upon the recent appalling situations in state, spokesman said.—OK