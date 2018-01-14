SRINAGAR : Expressing surprise over Army Chief General Rawat’s statement that each classroom in government schools in Jammu and Kashmir had a separate map of the state besides that of India, CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami has said “there are two flags because J&K has its own constitution owing to the state’s special status.”

“J&K acceded to India under the guarantees provided by the Constitution under article 370. This is because that Kashmir has unique history, ethos and identity,” Tarigami said in a statement.

On Army Chief’s assertions that most misguided youth come from schools where they are being radicalised, he said, “J&K having separate constitution is not because of any religious reasons, but it is because of historically evolved cultural identity.”

Orignally published by NNI