Kashmir UN-registered dispute, can’t be solved bilaterally: Shaheen

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Secretary-General of Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has observed that Dispute of Kashmir is a UN-registered issue. It makes UN as party besides two disputants – Pakistan and India. Therefore this international dispute cannot be resolved bilaterally by Pakistan and India unless the dispute-registering party representative does not sit in Pak-India Kashmir negotiations, he asserted.

Explaining genesis of Kashmir dispute a fellow journalists here Sunday, he said this dispute needs to be agitated in the mechanism; it is per cent liability of UNO. The innocent Kashmiri blood flowing in Kashmir today is being dumped on the head of UNO, he explained.

He told any Kashmiri group in collusion with any friendly nation can sue UNO, Pakistan and India in the International Court in The Hague for failure to resolve this dispute that has claimed over 800,000 Kashmiri lives since First November 1947 massacre.

He urged on China to be vigilant as this biggest unresolved is ongoing along its border regions. He asked Pakistan to take Kashmiris into confidence and invite APHC leaders from other side to visit Islamabad sooner than later.

