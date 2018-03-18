Kashmir: The menace called corruption

Views from Srinagar

Faaiz Dijoo

WE believe in fair play and not favour”, this is what Indian constitution states about the functioning of the system of public services. Yet, this is another one of the lies that we have been preached, not practiced.

Both the leaders, and the general public run their affairs on the immense structure based on corruption.

It is a huge infestation, a disease that has effected everyone from Santri to Mantri and we as people have become dependent on it.

Be it the traffic police man living on the money he slanders daily at the cost of road safety or the huge scandals that are hushed under the carpet.

Few and far between are the cases who find a fault within this practice, but at the end of the day, all the efforts vanish into a mist.

In this bone of contention, most people hide beneath the huge canopy of corruption while a few fight against it. This practice has become the means to get things done in the area of public services.

Corruption thieves the nation and money thus slandered, ends up the bank accounts of those people, who roam freely in their luxurious vehicles with a VIP status.

These swindlers control the system and they, in process, steal from the people who work with blood and sweat for their daily bread.

Corruption can be found at every level of hierarchy in the public services. From the clerks desk to the chambers of higher ups. It is a common sight almost everywhere we look and the question lies, who should be blamed for it?

Is it the common man who is forced to give money for his work to be done, or the person who makes such demands, or should the Government be blamed because these corrupt people are hardly ever requited, thus making this process of corruption a daily routine on both sides- the giver and the receiver?

Should the common people be blamed for the promotion of this social disease, because it’s at their hands that these bribes are exchanged. Mentioning the facts and figures, according to CMS-Indian Corruption Study (CMS-ICS) 2017 around a third of the household experienced corruption in public services, at least once, in the last year.

Around 43 percent of the households surveyed in 2017 conveyed that the level of corruption in public services has risen during the last one year.

This can be considered as only the tip of the ice-berg while a huge mafia of money swindlers hide beneath the ocean of social and government security.

Though the study suggests that the decline in corruption is significant in case of some public services such as police and the judicial services, when compared to the 2005 levels.

In 2005, 53 percent households experienced corruption, and 73 percent of the respondents had perceived increase of corruption level.

Total amount paid by households across 20 states and 10 public service institutions as bribe, is estimated to be over Rs. 6350 crore in 2017 as against Rs. 20,500 crore in 2005. Though the situation seem to be improving, we are nowhere close to the goal of a corruption free democracy.

In most states, the more often paid bribe amount ranges between Rs 100-500. However, an amount as low as Rs. 10 and as high as Rs. 50,000 and above was also paid by households in 2017, for availing one or other public service. The reasons for corrupt practices can be broadly categorized as procedural; documentation related; payment evasion and dependency on service provider.

Out of the 20 states studied, in 2017 households experiencing corruption in public services during last one year was highest in Karnataka (77 percent) followed by Andhra Pradesh (74 percent) while Jammu Kashmir showed the corruption level of 44 percent.

Comparing the statistics with 2005, households experiencing corruption in public services were more in Bihar (74 percent) while Jammu Kashmir was among the top states in the list with a corruption level of 69 percent. Though the face of corruption is changing, it still effects all of us in a negative way.

The common man, tapping on the electric cables or the bribing money to the traffic police man or the police man hushing up a crime in exchange for money, is not only stealing from the nation but also demoralizing it.

The chaotic and corrupt state of affairs in the system is actually our own doing. It is us who make the system capable of corruption and exploitation.

This plethora of bribes taken and given cannot come to an end till we do not roll up our sleeves and actively fight against it.

The question rests, ‘Who will bell the cat?’ and the answer is, every single one of us has to get up because no change can be brought to this defunct system till we are not ready to change as a community.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

[Writer: [email protected]]