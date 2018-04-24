Kashmir: The bleeding Valley

Views from Srinagar

Syed Maajid Rashid Andrabi

THE valley of Kashmir is going through a very turbulent state. Every now and then, the severe repercussions of the mistakes done in the past, gloom on the people of valley and make their life miserable. There seems no end to the desolation when we look at the sorry state of the affairs that have rammed into the governance of the state. It continues to be a red line for India and Pakistan as both countries claim it.

The Valley had already witnessed many tragic events, which although were quite enough to draw a notable and significant image of the horrible events which were to follow, but with the lackadaisical approach of the administration, nothing was put under a fully controlled state with no further upshot.

The valley of Kashmir has been the most volatile of all places. There is no conformity between the local population and the law enforcers. Ever since the armed rebellion started in the valley, there have been many incidences of violence, enforced disappearances, extremities, and human rights violation. The issue of mass graves in light of disappearances takes everyone aback.

The tales of people who have witnessed the horrendous and despicable trials of the law enforcers still bring shivers down the spine. Whatever is controlled by extreme and unbridled power, leaves behind the tales of wrath, loss and pain, to which the Valley is no exception.

The abhorrence and disgust has reached to such an extent that it seems the people of the Valley have given up all the hopes on the government and are in revolt against it. There is hardly any breather for the people for they seem to be entangled in the never ending vicious cycle of violence which inevitably they have to be a part of.

The valley of the Kashmir has got almost nothing to offer to its inhabitants with respect to peace and development. Hardly any day passes when there is no violence on the roads of valley. Everyday bloodbath has destroyed the serenity of this place and makes one to wonder about its fate! What others view as one of the most exotic locations on this earth, the locals unfortunately feel quite deprived of this status and are of different view, for the hardships and privation have left a deep wound on their soul, which is difficult to heal.

The continuous trust deficit has given rise to repulsion and repugnance from the very early times which is acting as a barrier, for whatever good is done never gets appreciated. Furthermore, the un-friendly policies of the authorities which have been raising alarm bells go un-noticed. It also causes a wedge between them and the people that gets deeper day by day. Inspite of all the tall claims of the government, the people of the valley still linger for the justice that had once been promised to them.

The sorry state of affairs on the part of the authorities is that there is hardly any accountability in the system which could have spawned the bond of reliance, belief and dependence among the people towards the government.

The people of the Valley are of the belief that it is not the human life which is of importance but the land which is the bone of contention between the two nations over which both claim their every right!

What remains a most worrisome issue is that there has been no timely intervention by the authorities towards the apathy of the people as they still continue to live under fear and trepidation.

Had there been any sort of humble gesture by the authorities which would have mitigated their sufferings, the situation in the valley would have been soothed with no trust deficit and alienated people. So far as the developmental scenario is concerned, there is nothing to boast of.

The continuous strikes have given a huge dent on the economy of the Valley. As per noted economist Nisar Ali, each day of inactivity in the valley costs the Jammu and Kashmir State at least 5,500 million rupees. Tourism sector which is the back bone of the economy in the Valley suffers a lot due owing to the uncertain conditions which restricts the otherwise heavy flow of the tourists that directly or indirectly affects the livelihood of the people of the community which is dependent on it.

Since a lot of time has been wasted in talks and nothing progressive has happened till now, the government in its approach should first start with addressing the grievances of the people.

Only then, the government can be in a position to impress upon people the various development agendas that are being run for them which otherwise go unacknowledged.

Furthermore the government needs to give a patient hearing on the recommendations forwarded by the Amnesty International for the common good of all. Giving justice to the people who have been victims of the armed rebellion and granting amnesty to the ones wherever applicable should be of prime importance while delivering justice to the people.

The blame game which political parties resort to should be stopped and all should come forward with their recommendations as to how the Kashmir dispute can be solved without the loss of human lives.

There has to be a mechanism through which the matter of Kashmir dispute could be perused and brought to a logical conclusion. The government needs to soften its stand on certain issues like release of political prisoners and dropping charges against the first time stone pelters.

Moreover, the suggestions and recommendations put forward by interlocutors need to be converted into action rather than limiting those to the discussions only. There is a dire need to get the things in place which is only then this heavenly piece of land will hold the same meaning for locals also.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

[Writer: [email protected]]