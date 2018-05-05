Kashmir Super League contests begin

AJK youth has great sporting potential: President AJK

Mirpur (AJK)

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan Friday attended the unveiling ceremony of the Kashmir Super League’s (KSL) in the state.

The President on the occasion congratulated the KSL team for their initiative in promoting cricket in AJK. He said that KSL would help players from this region in showcasing their talent.

He said that today was the day of celebration and the launch of this league would help bring Azad Kashmir within the sporting mainstream of Pakistan. “Players in this tournament will get the necessary encouragement and selectors from all over Pakistan will be able to see our local talent playing at their best,” he said.

President AJK that Chaudhry Saeed Ahmad has taken great strides in promoting sports in AJK. He said the Minister had been instrumental in creating liaison with other sporting association in Pakistan helping encourage our youth in reaching their full potential.

The President said that the Azad Kashmir has great potential adding that with proper training and exposure the talent within this region will be able to reach its full potential and like Salman Irshad, the Lahore Qalandar player from Rawalakot, players from this region will be selected in the Pakistan Super League and other international leagues. “With the right training, we will produce a hundred more Salman Irshad’s as our youth has the potential to excel in cricket.”

Highlighting the importance of sporting activities, the President said that sports play an important role in the physical wellbeing and mental growth of the youngsters and helps curb their inclination towards negative and unhealthy activities.

He said such activities inculcate positive character traits like teamwork, confidence, organization, and punctuality. He further said that successful nations invest heavily in sporting infrastructures and facilities for their youth and similar steps will also be taken in AJK.

President Masood Khan also congratulated the people of AJK on this initiative and praised the organizers for naming one of the teams as Srinagar Fighters. He said that KSL will be a major event that will generate revenue for AJK also attract tourists. KSL will also prove to be beneficial for local industries like hotels and restaurants, advertising, and print/electronic media.—APP