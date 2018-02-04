Kashmir struggle would continue to become a part of Pakistan: Farooq

Islamabad

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Saturday said that the day is not far when Jammu & Kashmir will become Pakistan as no one can stop freedom movement of Kashmiris. ‘Kashmiris do not have any option other than Pakistan and have been trying to become a part of the country since the past 70 years, this was expressed by Prime Minister AJK in a message on 5th February in an exclusive interview to media persons. He said both Kashmir and Pakistan are incomplete without each other because Kashmir is a integral part of Pakistan. Kashmirs believed in their attachment and accession to Pakistan as the strongest part of their belief being the matter of life and death for them, he added.

PM AJK said Kashmirs got strength when Pakistan expresses solidarity with struggles of independence. He also expressed gratitude for media and people of Pakistan for supporting Kashmir cause. Kashmiri and Pakistani expatriate community particularly the educated youth can play a significant role in sensitizing the international community about the early resolution of Kashmir dispute, he highlighted.

‘Youth should play their role to create public awareness on Kashmir dispute said, ‘Kashmir issue is an international dispute and therefore the world community as a whole should play its role to resolve it peacefully’. Kashmiris will continue with their struggle till freedom comes, said, adding, the sacrifices of youth won’t go waste and nobody will be allowed to barter these sacrifices. Praising the people of Kashmir especially youth for following the programs of pro-freedom leadership, he said arrests, curfew and restrictions can’t weaken the ongoing freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, Advocate Supreme court, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rahat Farooq Raja on Saturday said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri women in the freedom movement are unprecedented and commendable. In an interview to PTV news, while appreciating the role of Kashmiri women, she said the courageous women of Kashmir always stood upright with men in every phase of the struggle whether it was political or armed.

She further said the history of Kashmir, women have played very important role along with men both in the Independence movement and other empowering movements which were part of it. Rahat Farooq said women in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have written a new history of valour by fighting Indian repression with courage and determination.

She said in Jammu and Kashmir, women have suffered both at the hands of the militarized occupation and the patriarchal society. Kashmiri women have dominated the struggle for justice in these cases of killings, disappearances, she added. It is the women who have always been the first to protest on streets, file cases in the courts, campaign for justice and also sustain the memory of the sufferings, she said. Whether the mothers, wives, sisters and daughters of the killed and the disappeared or the women who were raped or molested, the women in Jammu and Kashmir have shown exemplary courage in fighting against the injustice, she mentioned.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Multan that different political parties have pledged to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Seminars, rallies and different ceremonies will be held in the city to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Pakistan Muslim League-N former MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed told APP here on Friday that his party would observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day by holding a seminar at Raza Hall on Monday. He said that PML-N leaders MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, MPAs Hajji Ehsan-ud-Din Qureshi, Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta, Mayor Municipal Corporation Naveed-ul-Haq Arain, ex minister for Prisons Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain and others would speak. He said that a rally would also be taken-out in this connection.—APP