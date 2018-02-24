Kashmir: Stooping to a new low

Views from Srinagar

Akmal Hanan

COMMUNAL politics has touched a new low in Jammu region. A section of people that include persons from the establishment are rallying behind Special Police Officers (SPOs) Deepak Khujaria and Surinder Verma – the accused in rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomad girl Asifa Bano. The posse has been demanding their release in the middle of investigations. Hindu Ekta Munch led by BJP leaders in a clear bid to influence Crime Branch (CB) investigation into the rape and murder of minor took out rallies in Kathua threatening agitation in case the SPOs accused of the heinous crime were not released. Earlier the police had arrested a minor in the area whom the police said was involved in the crime. But after drawing flak from the Gujjar community who were dissatisfied with police probe, government asked the State Crime Branch to investigate the case. The CB investigations led to the arrest of SPO Deepak Khujaria, who incidentally had been part of the police team searching for the missing girl.

The minor, Asifa Bano had gone missing on February 10 from the Rasana area in Kathua. Her family lodged missing report with police on February 11. Asifa’s body was recovered from the forest area on February 17. In between Deepak Khujaria as part of the search team looking for Asifa had used force on Gujjar community who all these days had been demanding the arrest of the perpetrators. At present a minor and two SPOs have been arrested in the case while as a local chemist is under investigation.

The Hindu Ekta Munch last week took out a rally wherein they raised banners and tri-color in support of SPO Deepak Khujaria, demanding his release. They threatened to launch agitation if CB failed to stop arresting and harassing the members of Hindu community. This is happening even after the SPO has confessed to his crime.

The motive behind the rape and murder of the minor as confessed by the SPO in initial investigation is clear indication of how the Muslim community was being targeted and harassed in the area.

As reported in media, the SPO has told CB he wanted to instill terror in the minority Gujjar community in the area by committing a rape and later murdering the minor girl, Asifa Bano. He has also, reportedly, threatened the minor boy arrested earlier by police not to disclose his name to police.

This rape and murder of the minor should have outraged everyone in the State and more particularly the residents of Kathua. But instead of raising voice for the victim and joining the Gujjars in demanding arrest and exemplary punishment to guilty, majority Hindu community is trying its best to hinder the investigation and facilitate the perpetrators go scot free. After taking out rallies and threatening agitation, the Hindu Ekta Munch has called upon residents of the area to boycott Gujjars and stop buying milk products and livestock from them. In a meeting attended by Vice Chairman of OBC Welfare Board Rashpal Verma, and MLA Hiranagar Kuldeep Verma, held on Feb 17, the Hindu Ekta Munch decided to ostracize the community. The Hindu Ekta Munch has warned people not to sell fodder to Gujjar community nor buy any product from them. Instead of getting justice, the Gujjar community is living in constant threat in a hostile environment. Earlier reports said that the communal forces in the region had disturbed the burial ceremony of Asifa Bano.

Incidentally, the rape and murder of minor Asifa Bano happened at a time when another rape and murder of a minor girl in Pakistan’s Kasur region in Lahore had created outrage world over. Six-year-old Zainab had gone missing from the Kasue area on January 4, and her body was found in a trash dump on January 9. Zainab’s rape and murder had sparked outrage and protests across the country had received attention of world media, which led to the arrest of his neighbor Imran Ali as prime accused. The special court in about a month’s time found Imran Ali guilty of raping and murdering the six-year-old Zainab. The court handed him four counts of death penalty and one life term, a seven-year jail term and Rs 4.1 million in fine. Looking at the severity of both the crimes, one would have expected people raising their voices for similar justice in case of Asifa and rising above the community or religious affiliations. A rape and murder of a minor cannot be viewed through communal glasses and if it does not outrage the people of all sections and religions and genders, it only depicts the sick mentality of such people and darker times ahead.

This is not the first time rapes and murders in Kashmir valley have failed to outrage the majority Hindu population in India and their leadership. Asiya and Neelofar’s rape and murder in Shopian as well the mass rape of women irrespective of their age in Kunan Poshpora are two prime examples.

After supporting and defending innocent killings and use of pellets on Kashmiri youth, the communal politics is stooping to level where a rape accused is being defended. What till now these communal elements preached as criminal justice system, they have ceased exhibiting same faith in the system when their own community members were involved in heinous crimes.

Rape and murder of an underprivileged minor of Muslim community is being projected as a “nationalist act”. And no media outlet or “national TV channel” finds time to discuss this.

These are the abysmal situations one should have even found difficult to imagine. Are these people defending the guilty in rape and murder answerable to no one? Do they have children at home and what do they tell them after returning from rallies where they threaten agitation if rape accused are not set free.

—Courtesy: RK

[Writer is Srinagar based journalist/columnist]