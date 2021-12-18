Kashmir solution vital for peace, stability in South Asia: Behl

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, has said that a peace-ful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu said that India and Pakistan had fought wars till date on Kashmir and now both the neighbouring countries have become nuclear powers. “If there is a war now, it could be a catastrophe for both coun-tries,” he said, adding that both the countries should start meaningful dialogue process to resolve the long-pending dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The Hurriyat leader said that Pakistan wanted a political solution to the long-pending dispute and had been advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people in international forums since long but India was main hurdle in the way of settlement of the conflict.

Devinder Singh Behl deplored that due to the biased thinking of Narendra Modi, minorities were not even safe in the entire India. He said that the international community should come forward to help protect the minorities living in India.

He also urged the international community to put pressure on India to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations reso-lutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri peo-ple.—KMS