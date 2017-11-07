Kashmir solution under UN resolutions stressed

Islamabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM) has stressed the settlement of lingering Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions.

JKFM Chairman, Mohammad Sharif Sartaj addressing a function, held in connection with Jammu martyrs, said that Kashmir was a political dispute and should be resolved politically, KMS reported.

On the occasion, a resolution was also passed that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and the people of Kashmir had been guaranteed the right to self-determination through several resolutions of the United Nations.

It also urged the international community to help stop massive human rights violations by forces on the innocent people of Kashmir, adding that India should be asked to settle the dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people.

The resolution also reiterated the pledge to continue liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement in Jammu paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Jammu who were mercilessly killed in 1947. He said that the supreme sacrifices made by the Muslims of Jammu in 1947 were the biggest human investment of the ongoing freedom struggle.

He said that the people of Kashmir could never forget their innocent brothers, sisters and daughters brutally murdered by Indian troops, forces of Maharaja Hari Singh and Hindu fanatics in 1947.—KMS