Kashmir solution lies in meaningful dialogue: Al-Moosvi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shain, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has said that resolution of the Kashmir dispute lies in meaningful dialogue.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the dialogue had become inevitable in present circumstances but India should accept the reality and initiate a meaningful dialogue to settle the lingering dispute.

“People of Kashmir want a peaceful resolution of this long pending problem. India should show seriousness and enter into a meaningful dialogue,” he added.—KMS