Kashmir solution lies in giving self-determination right to Kashmiris

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has asked India to acknowledge the ongoing popular struggle for freedom in occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, also urged the international community to felicitate negotiations among Pakistan, India and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for resolving the Kashmir dispute by giving right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

The JKPFL Chairman said, “India that has a mighty army with modern sophisticated arms and ammunition stocks in Kashmir and also draconian laws being used at will against any Kashmiri civilian or leader in the territory has yet to prove its sincerity to resolve the dispute.”

“No disputed or controversial personality or party or country has moral and political credibility and authority to take up the age old conflict for resolution,” he added.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani expressed concern Israeli defense team’s visit to occupied Kashmir. He termed it a dangerous course being pursued by New Delhi to poison the atmosphere further. He pointed out that Indian regime’s intention to erode its own laws on the statute book in the shape of the Article 370 and Article 35A is a clear testimony of her contradictions on the question of the so-called talks with the Kashmiris.

The JKPFL chairman said that if Indian rulers wanted to scrap the special powers granted by their own constituent Assembly or President to occupied Kashmir, how could they start negotiations on the political question related to the destiny of the Kashmiris?—KMS