Kashmir solution, Afghan peace must for prosperity: Fawad

London

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that resolution of Kashmir issue and peace in Afghanistan was vital for bringing peace and prosperity in the region.

He stated this while addressing a big gathering of international policy experts, diplomats, people belonging to different walks of life of the British society and journalists.

The lecture on the topic “New Pakistan Challenges and Opportunities” was organized by International Institute of Strategic Studies London. Rahul Roy Chaudhry Senior fellow for South Asia at IISS moderated the talk.

‘Fawad Chaudhy said that Pakistan wants peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute with India and soon after coming into power Prime Minister Imran Khan offered India dialogue to resolve the dispute peacefully. The Minister regretted that India had always rejected Pakistan’s offers for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute between the two countries.

He said that majority of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir were not willing to live with India. Minister said that Pakistan is a beautiful country but was misunderstood in the world.

He said that since 1980 “we have faced three catastrophic situations which brought conflict in the country. “It was because of Pakistan’s resilience that it survived. No other country could have survived under such circumstances” he remarked.

Pakistan, he said not only survived but it is most modern country in the third world and Muslim countries and has fully functional and robust institutions.

Pakistan, he said had the free press and judiciary; no other country in the third world is even closer to Pakistan as far as the structure of our institutions was concerned.

Fawad said that the formation of government under the leadership of Imran Khan was yet another evidence of political maturity of Pakistan.

