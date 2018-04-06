Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed today

Urges world to come to the rescue of Kashmiris

Zahid Chaudhry

Islamabad

The government and the people of Pakistan will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day today (Friday) to express their support to the people of Kashmir, struggling to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

This was decided by the federal cabinet of Pakistan. The federal cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif gave a presentation on the situation in Kashmir.

He apprised the meeting about Pakistan’s efforts to garner support of international community for innocent Kashmiris “who are being subjected to brutalities by Indian forces”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing the closing session of three-day International Counter Terrorism Forum, called upon the international community to address root causes of terrorism, extremism and radicalism for sustainable security and stability of the globe. He referred to the cold-blooded killing of 20 people in Occupied Kashmir and innocent children in Kunduz in Afghanistan and said such incidents breed extremism and radicalism.

The Prime Minister drew attention of the world towards freedom struggle of Kashmiris and said the dispute of Kashmir can only be resolved through implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.