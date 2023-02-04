Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Sunday

All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday (February 5) with unprecedented enthusiasm, renewed pledge and to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe the Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the occupied valley from the Indian subjugation.

India is keeping a major part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation at the might of her occupational military power since October 27, 1947 against the aspirations of the people of the State.

India is using state terrorism against the Kashmiris including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search operations. Over 900,000 Indian occupation forces have turned IIOJK into an open prison but the desperation of the RSS-BJP dispensation to control the indigenous Kashmiri movement has completely run aground.

The day will be primarily marked with capacious programs including day-long rallies and demonstrations, seminars across the country besides, making human chains joining hands with Pakistani brethren gathered at all the entry points of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The human hands chain forms by Pakistani and Kashmiri people is aimed at to reiterate the unity and fraternity of this fact that both people have bonds of love and affection towards each other.

The national media both electronic and print media will air special programmes and print special supplements to highlight the significant of Kashmir Solidarity Day and the decades-long struggle of Kashmiri people against the illegal Indian occupation.

The banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris had been put on display at all important points and roads including in front of Parliament House.

Observance of this day is also aimed at highlighting the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu & Kashmir at internationally and apprise the people of Jammu & Kashmir that they are not alone in this hour of trial and turmoil as people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are wholeheartedly with them.

The hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat in unison. Pakistan will continue full moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom till it reach to its logical end.