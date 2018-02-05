Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed worldwide today

Islamabad

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed across the world, today to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who are struggling for their right to self-determination, envisaged by the United Nations resolutions. A one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00am to honour the Kashmiri martyrs. February 5 is marked as national holiday in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Human chains will be formed at Kohala bridge, Mangla Bridge and other points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars will also be held in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world towards the plight of Kashmiris.

Special cultural programmes and festivals will also be held to promote Kashmiri culture and tradition while photographic exhibitions will be arranged depicting the atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces against the Kashmiris.

At the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Pakistani and Sikh communities will hold a demonstration. Former AJK Prime Minister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will be the chief guest on the occasion.—KMS