Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

Islamabad

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed across the world including Pakistan on Feburary 5 (today) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

The day is being observed to give to the world a loud and clear message that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

A public holiday has been announced in Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir.

A one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 a.m. to honour the Kashmiri martyrs.

Human Chains at Kohala Bridge, Mangla Bridge and other points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will be formed.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars will be held in the length and breadth of the country and Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of Kashmiris.

Special cultural programs and festivals will also be held to promote Kashmiri culture and tradition while photographic exhibitions will be arranged depicting the atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces against the Kashmiris.

At Eiffel Tower in Paris, Pakistani and Sikh communities will hold demonstration tomorrow to draw the world attention towards the plight of Kashmiris.

Former AJK Prime Minister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will be chief guest on the occasion.

President Mamnoon Hussain has said the dream of peace and prosperity in the region will remain elusive without resolving the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message to the nation on Kashmir Solidarity Day, annually observed on February 5, the president called upon the international community to play its due role in seeking an end to the brutalities, violation of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces.

He also sought the world community’s role to force India to fulfill the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and international community 70 years ago.

He said on the day, Pakistan reiterates its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jummu and Kashmir in their struggle for the realization of the inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“It is a matter of grave concern that Indian occupation forces are resorting to state terrorism, war crimes and intensified human rights violations to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people,” he remarked.—INP