Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur observed April 6 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to sensitize the people about grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

A talk by the High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, was also organized to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the occupied territory. Members of diplomatic corps, Malaysians, Pakistani community from various walks of life, and members of civil society including media and human rights organizations attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner apprised the participants of the mass killings of unarmed and unprotected Kashmiris by Indian forces on regular basis to change demography of the territory in utter violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir and UN Charter.

He informed the audience that since 1947 and also especially since 1990, Indian forces along with RSS elements have committed dozens of massacres of Kashmiris, particularly the youth.

The High Commissioner gave a brief account of these massacres. He also highlighted in the context, discovery of mass graves during 2009, use of rape as a weapon to deter Kashmiris and sufferings of Kashmiri women.

In the context of recent violations of human rights, the High Commissioner stated that since July 2016, Indian forces had killed over 150, blinded many hundreds and injured thousands of innocent Kashmiris who were peacefully seeking their right to self-determination.—KMS